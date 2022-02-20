ZCore (ZCR) Hits Market Capitalization of $103,249.29

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, ZCore has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar. ZCore has a market capitalization of $103,249.29 and approximately $782.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,288,564 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

