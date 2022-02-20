Zealium (NZL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Zealium has a market cap of $13,560.32 and approximately $34.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,726,290 coins and its circulating supply is 17,726,290 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

