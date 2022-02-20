Zebi Token Hits Market Cap of $330,886.72 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $330,886.72 and $1,621.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00044351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.08 or 0.06891724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,402.82 or 0.99982656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00051674 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,142,547,017 coins and its circulating supply is 943,552,935 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

