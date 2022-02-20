Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.29.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $420.31 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $418.42 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $527.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.92. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.