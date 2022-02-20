ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $23.47 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.20 or 0.06767152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,206.54 or 1.00205180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00051156 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap's genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

