ZooKeeper Hits Market Capitalization of $6.18 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $476,000.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.10 or 0.06806143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,481.73 or 0.99356033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00048729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051393 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 109,858,737 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

