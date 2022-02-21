-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 406,107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,573. The company has a market cap of $287.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

