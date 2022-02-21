-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.40. 1,424,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,297. The firm has a market cap of $360.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.87. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

