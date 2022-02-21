$0.07 EPS Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Nokia posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.66. 26,626,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,331,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

