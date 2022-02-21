$0.10 EPS Expected for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olaplex.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLPX. Bank of America began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $102,712,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $28,175,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

