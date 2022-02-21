-$0.13 EPS Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 727,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,003. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $412.12 million, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 72,204 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

