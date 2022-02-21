-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Bandwidth posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bandwidth.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $98.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,244 shares of company stock worth $89,459 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,682. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $194.71. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

