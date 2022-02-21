$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.28. Dana posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its position in Dana by 0.7% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 520,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Dana by 756.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,775 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAN traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 641,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,609. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Dana has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.