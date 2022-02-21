$0.33 EPS Expected for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JBG SMITH Properties.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JBGS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 34,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,844. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -163.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,962,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,073 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.