-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). Edesa Biotech posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edesa Biotech.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EDSA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.52. 93,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,721. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market cap of $48.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.68. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 51,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 44,803 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

