$0.78 EPS Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 198,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.98. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $99.33.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,241,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

