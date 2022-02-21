0Chain Market Cap Achieves $17.23 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $17.23 million and approximately $160,946.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00046944 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

