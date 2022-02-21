0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $696,106.93 and $170,292.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00037481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00107672 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 336,893,262 coins. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

