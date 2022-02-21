$1.03 EPS Expected for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CBIZ’s earnings. CBIZ reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBIZ will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CBIZ.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $37.85 on Monday. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

