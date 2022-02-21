$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 1,822.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

