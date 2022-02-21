$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Hologic reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

