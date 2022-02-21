$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $21.29 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

