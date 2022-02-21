$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,999,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

FYBR stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

