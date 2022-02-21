$10.13 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will post sales of $10.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $15.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences posted sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,766,000 after buying an additional 409,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after buying an additional 653,006 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,636,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after buying an additional 130,727 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 367,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after buying an additional 409,712 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $524.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.76. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

