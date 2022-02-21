104,988 Shares in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,946,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $786,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $673,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $5,081,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZT stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

