10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.80.

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $27,573,191. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $81.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.