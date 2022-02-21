13,700 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $274.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

