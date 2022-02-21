$14.56 Million in Sales Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will report $14.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.53 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $12.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $48.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.41 million to $50.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 34,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $113,706.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 139,953 shares of company stock worth $477,224. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ELYS opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 4.61. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

