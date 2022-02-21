150,000 Shares in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Torrid at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $901,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $622,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Torrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $8.93 on Monday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV).

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.