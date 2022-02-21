$155.00 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will report $155.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $133.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $663.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $665.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $748.95 million, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $765.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 118.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,252 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 31.2% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $8,639,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 306,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth about $5,317,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

