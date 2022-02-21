$162.25 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report sales of $162.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.37 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $154.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $692.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.32 million to $698.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $682.16 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $689.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MYGN opened at $25.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

