$162.25 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce $162.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.52 million to $168.37 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $154.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $692.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.32 million to $698.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $682.16 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $689.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,725,000 after buying an additional 878,159 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 122.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth about $7,142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,703,000 after buying an additional 100,088 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

MYGN opened at $25.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

