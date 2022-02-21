$162.25 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce $162.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.52 million to $168.37 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $154.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $692.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.32 million to $698.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $682.16 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $689.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.
Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
MYGN opened at $25.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $36.95.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.
