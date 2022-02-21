$163.67 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post sales of $163.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.03 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $667.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $670.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $710.86 million, with estimates ranging from $710.70 million to $711.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank stock opened at $85.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.04. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $99.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 32,752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,252,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 249,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 76,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 683.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 209,070 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

