17,132 Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 241,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,809 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 155.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,538,000 after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $138.23 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.36 and its 200-day moving average is $146.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

