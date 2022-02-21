$18.50 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will announce $18.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alkaline Water.

NYSE WTER opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

