$193.20 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce sales of $193.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $193.10 million to $193.30 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $132.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $812.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810.10 million to $815.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $861.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $67.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

