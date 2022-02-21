1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 60.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $924,656.01 and $12,253.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 83.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002843 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,657,415 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

