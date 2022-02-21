1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60,523.00

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $77,963.59 and approximately $60,523.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.47 or 0.06928830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,564.41 or 1.00281519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00048859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050894 BTC.

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

