$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to post sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Arko reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $7.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 200.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,041 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 5,833,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,158,000 after buying an additional 260,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,920,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,598,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after buying an additional 115,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after buying an additional 452,090 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.