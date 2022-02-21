$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to post sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Arko reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $7.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of Arko stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40.
Arko Company Profile
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arko (ARKO)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.