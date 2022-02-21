$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 744.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $12.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NTR traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.