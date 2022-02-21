$2.96 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,312.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 34,675 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $2.67 on Monday, hitting $403.01. The stock had a trading volume of 213,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,512. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

