$203.90 Million in Sales Expected for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will announce $203.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.59 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $151.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year sales of $757.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.98 million to $757.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $814.29 million, with estimates ranging from $787.68 million to $840.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bluegreen Vacations.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 129,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $30.07 on Monday. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.87.
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
