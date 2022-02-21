$203.90 Million in Sales Expected for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will announce $203.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.59 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $151.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year sales of $757.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.98 million to $757.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $814.29 million, with estimates ranging from $787.68 million to $840.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, EVP La Osa Jorge De purchased 2,207 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,014.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 16,688 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $501,808.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 58,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 129,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $30.07 on Monday. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.87.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

