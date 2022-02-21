$207.80 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce $207.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.62 million and the highest is $225.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $192.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LESL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,915 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 118,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 55,952 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,398,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,746,000 after purchasing an additional 301,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Leslie’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $20.70 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

