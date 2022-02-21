$21.78 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report $21.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $22.01 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $27.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $82.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.91 million to $83.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.89 million, with estimates ranging from $81.33 million to $86.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 41.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

CTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $8.02 on Monday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $392.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

