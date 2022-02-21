$242.17 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report sales of $242.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.80 million and the lowest is $238.57 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $282.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $999.69 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABCB. Stephens lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 106,177.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $50.09 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

