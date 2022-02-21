$265.80 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to post sales of $265.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.50 million and the highest is $268.10 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $232.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $936.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $934.60 million to $938.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Campus Communities.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 391.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

