$3.54 Million in Sales Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post sales of $3.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $7.40 million. Repare Therapeutics posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,428.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $720,000.00 to $8.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,289,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $13,597,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,732,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $14.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

