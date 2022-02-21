$3.56 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will report sales of $3.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.59 million. Eos Energy Enterprises reported sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,518.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $5.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 million to $5.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $80.27 million, with estimates ranging from $78.55 million to $81.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $165.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 145,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,714 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 81,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

