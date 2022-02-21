$324.44 Million in Sales Expected for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) will post sales of $324.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ziff Davis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.82 million and the highest is $337.80 million. Ziff Davis posted sales of $398.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ziff Davis.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZD. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $106.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $98.48 and a 52-week high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

