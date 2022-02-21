$342.40 Million in Sales Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) to post sales of $342.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.99 million. DouYu International reported sales of $347.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DouYu International.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of DOYU opened at $2.23 on Monday. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in DouYu International by 846.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 4,159,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 2,111.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,549 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 99.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 915.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,079 shares during the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

